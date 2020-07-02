Omaha Street construction is moving to its next phase

Traffic will be opened up on East Boulevard and the traffic on Omaha will be moved over onto the new paving so the contractors can begin work on the next phase.

This project is to help not only remodel the roads but also the surrounding area.

Contractors will be going in and adding more decorative lighting and medians in the road with plant life.

Roger Hall, the Construction group coordinator for Rapid City, says this is going to help build up the North Side.

"Along with this, we've also improved our sidewalks and our pedestrian access through the whole area. If you notice there's a large bike path on the west side of the road and it goes all the way up through the project so much better for everybody, we've connected it into the bike path underneath the bridge and the Leonard Swanson bike path running through the community," said Hall.

The fifteen million dollar street construction project will be completed by November and the landscaping segment will be finished May of 2021.

