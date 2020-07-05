Oklahoma man killed in motorcycle crash near Lead

An Oklahoma man has been identified as the person who died in a motorcycle crash west of Lead on Friday, June 26, 2020.

The biker is 42-year-old Thomas Deel. He died at the scene of the crash. Trella Deel, the 42-year-old female passenger, sustained serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to the Deadwood hospital. Both are from Del City, Okla.

Deel was riding a 2004 Harley Davidson eastbound on U.S. Highway 14 when the he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve, according to the South Dakota Highway Patrol. The motorcycle went into a ditch.

