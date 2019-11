An Oglala woman has been identified as the person killed Sunday morning in a crash north of Oelrichs.

Denise Brings Him Back, 49, was killed when the car she was in went off of Highway 18. Brian Brings Him Back, 47 and also of Oelrichs, had minor crash injuries.

The Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash and as of the time of this post, they haven’t identified who was driving the car.