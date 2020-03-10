Oglala Sioux Tribe vote on legalizing alcohol in casino and cannabis

Ricky Gray Grass, the Fifth Member of OST, says legalizing medicinal and recreational cannabis would greatly help the economy for the tribe.

Gray Grass explains that the state of Colorado, as well as the Paiute tribe in Nevada, have both thrived and brought in great income since legalizing marijuana.

As for the issue of alcohol sale at the casino, President Julian Bear Runner says, it might not be a very simple issue, and while he's already heard people opposing the sale of alcohol, he still wants the issue to be voted on, to see where people stand. President Bear Runner adds, he's met a lot of young people genuinely interested in the issues this year.

