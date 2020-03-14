Oglala Sioux Tribe rolls out new technology in their patrol vehicles

Imagine officers coming to a scene without knowing any details. Or stopping someone on the street, not knowing if this person has any warrant. On top of that, they're in a very rural area.

"We cover an area approximately 3,500 square miles, with various terrains. We want to enhance our ability to have constant communication with officers on the field," Chief of Police Robert Ecoffey says.

Oglala Sioux Tribe patrol officers used to rely on dispatch. Communication supervisor Eula Yellow Boy recalls, they did what they could on the radio, like telling the officers "turn left, turn right." They were unable to do access any data in the cars.

The department was determined to use technology to transform their service. Now, every vehicle is equipped with a laptop, a mobile hotspot.

"You can see these calls on the board, the dispatch will pin them on the maps for us. And there's so much that we can do on here," patrol officer Isiah Crow points out the improvement. From police reports to writing an arrest warrant or a search warrant, these can all be done with the laptop. "They have access to the record management system, which includes information from corrections," IT supervisor, Tawny Zimiga explains. They can now look up information about a scene or a person, while being on the move. Officer Belt feels the most important part is-- "It allows us to stay present in the community that requires law enforcement services."