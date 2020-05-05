Oglala Sioux Tribe president faces DUI charge

The president of the Oglala Sioux Tribe face formals driving under the influence charges after his arrest by tribal police over the weekend.

OST President Julian Bear Runner was arrested early Saturday morning. He is charged with driving under the influence, first offense; and verbal or written assault.

This information comes from Oglala Sioux Tribe Attorney General Scott James.

Following his arrest, Bear Runner acknowledged the incident with a statement but without any details as to why he was arrested.

What Bear Runner reportedly said or wrote to warrant the assault charge was not released. Also not released was Bear Runner's suspected blood alcohol content at the time of his arrest.

Bear Runner is scheduled to make his first court appearance in June.