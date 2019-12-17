Oglala Sioux Tribe police search for suspect in homicide

The Oglala Sioux Tribe Police Department is searching for a man who might have been involved in a homicide early Tuesday morning in Pine Ridge.

The search is for 26-year-old Colton Bagola; who is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Police did not release details on the homicide, other than it was a shooting involving two people.

People with information on Bagola can call the police department at 911 or 605-867-5111.

Police are also looking for several other people in connection with the case. They are 28-year-old Billy Reddy, 20-year-old Thelma Ponds, Tashina Jones, and 29-year-old Ben Freeman.

