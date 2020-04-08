Oglala Sioux Tribe looking to extend the lockdown

The first COVID-19 case on the reservation came from a non-tribal member who traveled to California. In response to this, a lockdown was announced yesterday. Tyler Yellow Boy, the acting director of Oglala Sioux Tribe Ambulance Service says, now, the Tribe is looking to extend the lockdown to 14 days. OST Public Information Officer Chase Iron Eyes says, the Tribe is being pushed to take an extremely cautious approach. "Complete lockdown which means in order to travel on the roads you need to have an essential function, an essential purpose, or an emergency purpose, something very necessary, and be prepared to be stopped, the cops are going to stop you, it happened to me yesterday, the cops stop you and ask you if you are aware and if you're out after the curfew which is now 6pm, they tell you to go home," Iron Eyes explains. The Tribe's COVID-19 task force members will be discussing the measures further and in the mean time, violators are subject to fines.

