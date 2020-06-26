Oglala Sioux Tribe lifts ban on fireworks

The executive order was put in place Mid June after a 15 hundred acre fire swept through the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. That fire was ignited by fireworks.

Fighting fires on the reservation poses unique challenges. The Bureau of Indian Affairs sends wild land firefighters when needed, but they can't respond to structure fires.

The tribe doesn't have a department to fill that gap. Currently fire fighters from around the area also assist the tribe when needed.

Oglala Lakota President Julian Bear Runner says now that fireworks are approved.. the council needs to find more fire fighting resources.

"It would mean that we would have to start trying to obtain further resources or additional resources," said Bear Runner.

The ban was only in place until July first. The idea was to give tribal leaders time to assess the current conditions.

