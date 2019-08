The Oglala Lakota Sioux Housing and San Manuel Mission Indian are in partnership to create a Structural Fire Department for the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

The Oglala Lakota Structural Fire Department is starting the recruitment process for potential structural firefighters for ages between 18-55.

The recruitment will take place on Aug. 29 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Oglala Lakota Sioux Housing conference room at #3 Suanne Drive Pine Ridge, South Dakota.