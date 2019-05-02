Oglala Sioux Tribe tells Governor Noem she is 'not welcome'

The Oglala Sioux Tribe’s council voted Wednesday to tell South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem she is “no longer welcome to enter the vast Pine Ridge Reservation.

This is in response to a new South Dakota law that aims to prevent disruptive demonstrations against the Keystone XL pipeline if it's built. The law allows officials to pursue money from demonstrators who engage in "riot boosting," which is defined in part as encouraging violence during a riot.

The tribe believes the law unfairly targets Native Americans and others who support them in protests to stop pipelines from being built.

In a news release, the tribe stated:

“Noem may technically govern the entire state, but the Oglala Sioux Tribe holds status as an independent nation functioning with its own, sovereign tribal government. Now the Governor has been asked not to set foot upon a swath of land the size of Delaware and Rhode Island combined.”

We have reached out to the governor’s office for Noem’s reaction.

