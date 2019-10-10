Oglala Lakota tribe signs International Buffalo Treaty

Leaders of three more tribes have signed a treaty guiding restoration of buffalo populations in the U.S. and Canada.

The International Buffalo Treaty was the first cross-border tribal treaty in more than 150 years when it was established in 2014.

The treaty now has over 30 signatories. This week, the Eastern Shoshone Tribe of Wyoming, Oglala Lakota Tribe of South Dakota and Frog Lake First Nation of Alberta, Canada, joined during a meeting in Chico Hot Springs, Montana.

Jason Baldes with the Eastern Shoshone tells Wyoming Public Radio the treaty reconnects buffalo to indigenous people and helps ensure buffalo are treated with "utmost respect."

An Eastern Shoshone herd established on Wyoming's Wind River Indian Reservation in 2016 has grown from 10 to 33 buffalo.

