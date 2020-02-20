Along the Way: Oglala Lakota man makes art to pay homage to his heritage

A local artist spent 3 decades working in the electronics business.

But these days, he spends his energy on something much different.

He's an Oglala Lakota man working full time, making artistic items related to his heritage, in this edition of "Along the Way",in Rapid City.

Stan Goodshield Hawkins showing a partially completed shield that he's working on.

65 year old Stanley Goodshield Hawkins owns Black Hawk Creations. It's been a full time business for about 8 years. He was at a point in life where he didn't want to work for anybody else, and this gives him that freedom. He leases studio space at the Racing Magpie in downtown Rapid City.

"Most of my high end stuff seems to go to doctors and lawyers and they put it up on their wall you know," says Stan Goodshield Hawkins.

In his shop you'll see everything from handmade jewelry to men's and women's breastplates. He shows us a 'Buffalo Breastplate' he made. It's not only beautiful, but there's a story that goes with it.

"OK, these ribs were given to me. I showed up to do work in my studio here and there's a box of ribs just sitting there and they were given to me and they were buffalo," Goodshield Hawkins says.

In between the ribs, he's put a section of buffalo hide, and the hair strands are buffalo hair. He says in a man's breastplate the ribs run horizontally, whereas for a woman's they run vertically.

"This drum's made out of buffalo too and that's the way I make them. Put a x in the middle. this is all braided and then I use that to tie the skin on," he says as he shows us the drum.

To make it, he cuts a circle of buffalo hide, wets it down so that it's pliable and stretches it out. He says while it's drying out they say it's 'finding it's voice'.

"I was taught a little different how to do this, but I wanted to develop my own style so, this one doesn't have as a deep a tone as one's I usually like," he says as he begins playing the drum for us to hear.

Perhaps so, but the voice of this buffalo hide drum, is still beautiful enough to give a person goosebumps.

"This is a shield. It's a smaller one. A lot of the dancers have smaller ones. The warriors, they carried a big shield, and it's concave or the other way. What this was supposed to do in the old days, before firearms, it would deflect arrows," Hawkins Goodshield says.

He's still finishing the shield he shows us. He flips the shield over and shows us the straps on the back for holding it, one strap for the arm, one strap for the hand.

He also shows us a knife and describes what it's made of.

"This is elk bone and then this is flint," he says.

Another in the variety of items he makes, are fans.

"Turkey feathers, rabbit skin, and then deer hide," Hawkins Goodshield says as he talks about the ingredients used to make the fan.

He says he knows there may be other people out there who know more about what he's doing than he does. But you can tell, he loves what he's doing. He recently received a grant from the First People's Fund.

The grants are meant to help artists become entrepreneurs, and support them as they pursue their goals. He had a stroke a couple years ago. He's disabled, but clearly still going strong, creating art that reflects the voice of his heritage.

For more information about his work or how to buy it, you can go to his Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/sgoodshield/) or e-mail him at (bhcreations2014@outlook.com)

