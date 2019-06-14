Oglala Lakota College unveils new scholarships

The Oglala Lakota College in Rapid City established a scholarship in honor of a former Rapid City resident.

The Marty Waukazoo scholarship will help assist students attending the college.

Waukazoo was a star player for Rapid City Central during the late '60s and later attended college at Black Hills State University.

Upon graduation, Waukazoo would eventually become the CEO of the Oakland Native American Health Center.

Waukazo wishes there had been a school like OLC around when he was young -- and he sees great things coming from the college.

"I think this college is building the Lakota nation one diploma at a time. There are a lot of positive things that will happen, the change will take place but getting our youth and generations that follow educated should be our prime responsibility," says Marty Waukazoo

Waukazoo says he can't see a higher honor than being able to help young people in the area pursue an education, and earn a degree.

"Wouldn't that be wonderful. To know that you were a part of someone overcoming all of the adversity and all of the negativity and getting a scholarship and getting a degree. It would make me proud, it would be something I could tell my family about." added Waukazoo

The reunion also gave Waukazoo the chance to catch up with his old coach, and Rapid City Central Boys Basketball coach legend Dave Strain.