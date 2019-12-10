Oglala Lakota College takes a step into the future

A classroom at Oglala Lakota College in Kyle features new smart technology, one of 10 that will ultimately receive this upgrade. And it's all thanks to a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture through the Distance Learning and Telemedicine program.

President Thomas Short Bull is excited about taking that next step toward a better education.

"Well it's just moving us further into the twenty-first century you know with all the fancy gadgets that are out there, just going to make us more effective in providing services to our students," said Short Bull.

When the upgrades are finished next fall, they will allow professors to teach in two to three classrooms every day, in any of the Oglala Lakota College classrooms.

And the technology is only part of the new perks.

Tamara Bauck is a Distance Learning Coordinator at the college.

"Everything in here is movable it's on wheels including even the instructors' podium," said Bauck. "The idea is that this classroom can be almost anything you need it to be as an instructor to hopefully encourage more engagement including having whiteboards on each wall so the students can present and prepare presentations or show their own work and demonstrate to other students."

Now students at Oglala Lakota College have no excuse not to come to class or turn in their homework because they can do it from their phone from anywhere in the world.

Dawn Frank, who is the Vice President of Instruction at the college, thinks it will help the students.

"Aspects of our smart classrooms is to help our students address a lot of the challenges that they face especially coming from Oglala Lakota College, we have a decentralized campus, a decentralized structure where one student might have to travel from one end to the next which is about fifty miles up to about a hundred miles round trip to have access to their classes," said Frank.

The grant doesn't cover OLC's Rapid City campus, but they received a grant from Black Hills Energy that will go towards a smart classroom for that college.

