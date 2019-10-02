October sobriety checkpoints announced in SD

Nineteen sobriety checkpoints in 13 different counties are planned for October, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Checkpoints are done monthly in different counties as a way to discourage drivers from drinking and then driving. The checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement.

October checkpoints are planned for the counties of: Brookings, Brown, Brule, Clay, Codington, Davison, Day, Jerauld, Lake, Lawrence, Meade, Minnehaha and Pennington.