October building permits soar after ten years

Besides the road construction, building permits in Rapid City last month reached the highest in over 10 years.

The largest being on Main Street for a technology center.

The city issued more than 400 building permits in October totaling about twenty four million dollars, which is the second highest October the city has ever seen.

The last time the city saw numbers this high was in 2007.

The projects range from apartments to creating new technology jobs and the Communications Coordinator for Rapid City said this is great for the economy.

Darrell Shoemaker said, "Behind everyone of one those permits. There are roofers, there are painters, there are welders, electricians. It helps out the local economy when we have that strong steady building growth."

The city is close to hitting 200 million dollars in permit sales for the year which they have done since 2011.