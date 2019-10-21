October 21 Pet of the Week

Callie is our Black Hills FOX Pet of the Week! She is a 5-year-old Shepherd mix. She weighs about 50 pounds and loves to lay in laps.

She is very active and playful, loves playing fetch and running around.

Callie would do better as the only dog in a home because she some times gets scared when other dogs approach her.

She will put her paw in your lap to encourage you to pet her. Callie has been at the Humane Society of the Black Hills since late August and is looking for a new home.

Her adoption fee is $175 plus tax and if you'd like to learn more about Callie and caring for her, contact the



