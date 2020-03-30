Nursing and assisted living centers need medical supplies

South Dakota nursing and assisted living centers could use some critical supplies in defense from the novel coronavirus.

The South Dakota Health Care Association is asking businesses to consider donating items such as face masks and shields, disposable gloves, scrubs, and alcohol-based sanitizer to their local assisted living or nursing center.

“It’s important we all do what we can to help our most vulnerable during this emergency,” said Mark B. Deak, SDHCA executive director. “If South Dakotans are looking for ways to help local residents and combat the spread of Coronavirus, donating protective supplies is a great way to do it.”

SDHCA recommends businesses and organizations – including farmers and other agricultural operators, dental clinics, veterinarians, schools, brewing companies, salons, tattoo parlors, and textile, manufacturing, and construction companies – contact their local assisted living center or nursing home to determine its needs and ability to receive the items.

