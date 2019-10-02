Numerous agencies searching for missing and endangered hunter

Numerous agencies are now searching for a missing and endangered hunter near Deerfield Lake. Larry Genzlinger, 66, from Howard, South Dakota. Genzlinger was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 2 p.m. He was elk hunting with his nephew in the area of Six Mile Rd. and Ditch Creek Rd. Family contacted law enforcement about 7:30 p.m. last night.

Pennington County Search and Rescue and a number of other agencies worked through the night until 4 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2. The search resumed again at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. Fog and rain have not allowed for aerial support in this search.

Genzlinger is described as a Caucasian male, 5 foot 9 inches, 250 pounds, brown eyes with gray hair and gray beard. He was wearing a camouflage jacket and pants and a black Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation baseball cap. Genzlinger has congestive heart failure as well as diabetes. He has been without food or insulin for more than 24 hours.

Agencies involved in the search include the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Pennington County Search and Rescue, Custer County Search and Rescue, Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department, Rochford Volunteer Fire Department, Civil Air Patrol, New Underwood Volunteer Fire Department, Silver City Volunteer Fire Department, Johnson Siding Volunteer Fire Department, Black Hawk Volunteer Fire Department, Piedmont Volunteer Fire Department, Western County Search and Rescue.