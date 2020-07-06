Advertisement

Number of active COVID-19 cases rise in South Dakota

Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:38 AM MDT
The number of active COVID-19 infections in South Dakota climbs to 945 with 42 new cases reported as of Monday morning.

Active COVID cases had hovered around 800 around the end of June before edging up over 900.

Pennington County has the second highest number of infections of the state's 66 counties with 575. This is 15 more than Sunday's total, and is just over a third of the new cases reported today.

In KOTA Territory, Oglala Lakota County now reports 99 cases, Meade County 51, Lawrence County 19, Fall River 12 and Custer County 10. Jackson County reports 6 cases, Bennett County 4 and Ziebach 1. Haakon County reports its first positive case today.

The state now has 7,105 COVID-19 cases; with 59 people currently hospitalized.

The virus has now spread to 61 of the state’s 66 counties. The only counties without confirmed coronavirus infections are Butte, Harding, Jones, Perkins and Potter.

The death toll from the virus still stands at 97 in South Dakota.

