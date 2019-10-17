‘Not guilty’ plea entered by teen accused of killing Shayna Ritthaler

A 17-year-old boy pleads not guilty to the murder of a missing 16-year-old girl from Moorcroft, Wyo.

Michael Gavin Campbell pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity to murder charges Thursday in Sturgis. Earlier, a Meade County grand jury indicted Campbell on alternative charges of first and second degree murder.

Campbell is accused of the murder of Shayna Ritthaler of Moorcroft. Her body was found in the basement of a home on Blacksburg Drive, southeast of Sturgis.

During Campbell’s first court appearance last week, Meade County State's Attorney Michelle Bordewyk said the teen admitted to law enforcement that the two had an argument that turned violent and he shot her. Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin said Ritthaler was shot in the head.

Campbell's attorney said he plans to file a motion to have the case moved to juvenile court.

Campbell is being held on a $1 million bond.

