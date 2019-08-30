Northern lights appearing this weekend

As mentioned earlier this week, it is looking more likely that the northern lights make an appearance this weekend. The best chance to see them now looks to be on SATURDAY night, rather than Sunday night. Sunday night still has the potential for northern lights, but the chance to see them is lower than Saturday night.

The forecast is still looking nice. Mostly clear skies are expected Saturday night and the moon will be in a new phase, which means it will not be shining. The new moon allows for extra darkness, which gives us a better chance at seeing the lights. Temperatures will be near 60° Saturday night, so be sure to wear warm clothes.

The aurora will be visible after sunset through 3 a.m. MDT Saturday night.

The farther north you go, the better chance you will have seeing the northern lights. Those up in Harding and Perkins Counties may be able to see them overhead.

The best way to see the northern lights is to get away from any light pollution from the city. Drive out into the middle of nowhere, where it is pitch black. Allow your eyes about 15 to 30 minutes to adjust to the darkness. That means, do not play on your cell phone or turn on the interior lights in your car. Once you find your spot, look up and look to the north.

Best of luck to those who go out in search of the lights! May they dance in the sky for your viewing pleasure.