North Koreans trapped in vicious cycle of deprivation, corruption and repression, UN report says

A new United Nations report says average North Koreans have to pay bribes just to get jobs or stay out of prison, and that corruption is everywhere.

The United Nations says that North Koreans are trapped in a vicious cycle of deprivation, corruption and repression. (Source: CNN/Pool)

On Monday, President Donald Trump described North Korea as something of an economic powerhouse just ready to be unleashed.

"Kim Jong Un understands the unbelievable economic potential that country has,” Trump said to reporters. “It’s located between Russia and China, on one side, and South Korea on the other. And it’s all waterfront property. It’s a great location, as we used to say in the real estate business. And I think he sees that.”

A UN report released Tuesday says North Korea is a poor, increasingly desperate country, so rife with corruption that, according to a person who escaped, “One cannot lead a life in North Korea if he or she does not bribe his or her way.”

The UN says many above-board jobs in North Korea don’t pay salaries, and bribes have to be paid to get jobs in the growing black-market economy.

“Access to a decent job, access to the markets, access to decent housing – all of these cannot be accomplished unless palms are greased,” said Greg Scarlatoiu of the Committee for Human Rights in North Korea. “North Korea has never been as corrupt as it is today, under the regime of Kim Jong Un."

But what happens to people who can’t pay bribes?

"If they cannot afford to pay bribes, they might end up being imprisoned, sent to prison camps and to other types of detention facilities," Scarlatoiu said.

In North Korea, buying and selling things openly, which westerners consider completely normal, is potentially illegal. So, officials can extort anyone caught doing business, defectors say.

“In North Korean markets, if we get caught by guards, the only way we’d get back our property was through paying bribes,” said North Korean defector Lee Han-byeol.

But defectors have told CNN people are turning to black markets because the lack of food is so desperate.

"It is a horrendous state and there is a lot of suffering, and many children are taking to the streets for begging,” defector Ji Seong-ho said. “And the quality of life in the countryside is even worse."

Officials are bribed with cash, cigarettes and other goods, defectors said.

The report says women are especially vulnerable in this vicious cycle. Many women bribe border guards to get into China, where their fate can be equally horrifying.

"Once they're in China, they have very high levels of anxiety and fear because they are vulnerable to sex-trafficking,” said Marcus Noland of the Peterson Institute for International Economics. “And many of these women end up being sold off as brides, and then they can be sold among the peasants in the rural areas, or forced into commercial sex activities."

Analysts are concerned that many of these abuses are being swept aside with President Trump’s eagerness to strike a nuclear deal with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"The president seems to turn a blind eye, both to the brutality of the regime, operating a gulag, as well as its corruption,” Noland said. “Kim Jong Un is the head of a mafia family. He's got a bunch of lieutenants under him who, in a kind of a pyramid scheme, all predate on the population. And they're allowed to keep some of their ill-gotten gains, as long as they keep on kicking some of it back up the line."

North Korea, meanwhile, denies allegations of human rights abuses.

