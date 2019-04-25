North Korea billed the U.S. $2 million for Otto Warmbier’s care, according to reports

North Korea billed the United States $2 million for the hospital care of Otto Warmbier, the University of Virginia student who was arrested in that country and returned to the U.S. in a coma, the Washington Post reports.

A U.S. official signed a pledge that the bill would be paid, but it’s unclear if the bill was ever paid. Sara Sanders told The Post that the Trump administration does not comment on hostage negotiations.

Otto’s father, Fred Warmbier, told the Washington Post that he was never told about the hospital bill, and that it sounded like “ransom” for his late son.

Otto Warmbier returned to the U.S. in June 2017 in a vegetative state, and died shortly after returning.

The 21-year-old college student was arrested for pulling down a propaganda sign in a hotel on Jan. 1, 2016, and North Korea viewed it as a “hostile act against the state."

In March 2016, Otto Warmbier was sentenced to 15 years in prison with hard labor.

Otto Warmbier fell into a coma early in his sentence. North Korean officials apparently waited 15 months before telling the U.S. State Department about his condition.

A U.S. official, alarmed at the news, began an intense push to get Warmbier home.

In December 2018, a U.S. District Court awarded $500 million to the Warmbier family in a lawsuit against North Korea, ruling the country was liable for the torture, and extrajudicial killing of Otto Warmbier.

