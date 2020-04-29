North Dakota man sentenced for poisoning 6 bald eagles

A North Dakota man was sentenced earlier this month for wildlife violations involving the death of bald eagles.

David Alan Meyer, 58, of Flasher, North Dakota was sentenced on April 2, 2020 after being convicted of Unlawful Taking of Bald Eagles, Unlawful Taking of Migratory Birds, and Unlawful Use of Restricted Use Pesticide.

Meyer was ordered to pay a total of $58,800 in restitution, $9,800 per eagle, a $50,000 fine, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund of $50.

"Illegal poisoning can have a significant impact on their populations. Working with our tribal, state and federal partners, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is dedicated to protect our nation's fish and wildlife resources," said Edward Grace, Assistant Director of the Office of Law Enforcement.

Meyer was charged on Jan. 16, 2020. He pled guilty to the information on Jan. 30, 2020.

In March and April 2016, a joint Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Game and

Fish Department, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and Environmental Protection Agency investigation revealed that David Meyer, owner of Meyer Buffalo Ranch on the Standing Rock Sioux Indian Reservation had supervised the misapplication of 39,000 pounds of Rozol prairie dog bait, a restricted use pesticide, on over 5,400 acres of his property.

“The defendant put the health of workers and wildlife at risk by illegally

obtaining and using a restricted-use pesticide,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Lance Ehrig of the EPA’s Denver Area Office. “This case serves as a stark reminder that restricted use pesticides must be applied by certified personnel and as intended. Those who circumvent and ignore the laws that protect public health and wildlife will be held accountable by the EPA and our law enforcement partners.”

Over a dozen workers were interviewed and confirmed they were

supposed to put the poison in the holes, but due the high demand on the amount of poison that needed to be dispensed and the large land tract, workers got sloppy and the poison was not dispensed as required by the label. Because of the misapplication, the EPA emergency response team was dispatched to oversee the cleanup of the ranch land by Meyer. During the course of the investigation, six bald eagles were recovered and confirmed to have died as a result of the poison.