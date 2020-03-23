Noem's executive order sets 'baseline' to combat COVID-19

PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN/KOTA TV) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has issued an executive order, what she calls a “baseline” as to what communities need to do to halt the spread of COVID-19.
(CDC)
“I am telling them what they should be doing,” Noem said. When pressed as to how forceful the executive order is, Noem basically repeated that these steps “should” be done, not that they could be enforced.
The executive order pretty much outlines what many people and businesses are already implementing, such as following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention coronavirus advice.
Tuesday, Noem said she would have more information about the state’s education programs.
The governor’s guidelines are for all South Dakotans, for-profit and not-for-profit employers, enclosed retail businesses that promote public gatherings, local and municipal governments, and healthcare organizations as it relates to COVID-19 in the state of South Dakota.