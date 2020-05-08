Noem to tribes: 'Remove the checkpoints'

On Friday, Governor Kristi Noem sent a letter to Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Chairman Harold Frazier and Oglala Sioux Tribal President Julian Bear Runner, demanding checkpoints be removed from state and federal highways.

Noem claims that Oglala Sioux Tribe "has not followed the legally established procedure."

Additionally, the letter says that if the checkpoints are not removed, the state will take legal action.

In early April, Pine Ridge began restricting non-residents on the reservation in an effort to prevent COVID 19. An April 8 memo from the Bureau of Indian Affairs gave tribes the authority to restrict access, but added that such measures should be done by working with state governments.

