Noem signs eight bills into law

PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN/KOTA TV) - Gov. Kristi Noem has signed the following bills during the 2020 legislative session:
HB1005: An Act to revise certain provisions regarding the use of telehealth technologies.
HB1015: An Act to revise certain provisions regarding banks.
HB1016: Act to revise certain provisions regarding money transmission.
HB1017: An Act to provide for certain insurer corporate governance disclosure requirements.
HB1018: An Act to revise certain provisions regarding life and health insurance insolvencies.
HB1030: An Act to revise certain provisions regarding the Board of Technical Education.
HB1049: An Act to establish a maximum on the number of words contained in a statement of a proponent or opponent for the ballot question pamphlet.
HB1052: An Act to change a reference from a secondary election to a runoff election to maintain consistency in terms.
For more information on these bills and other ongoing pieces of legislation, visit the Legislative Research Council website: sdlegislature.gov.