Noem signed 15 bills into legislation

Gov. Noem signed the following bills on Friday, March 20:

- SB 45 An Act to transfer the functions of the South Dakota Value Added Finance Authority to the South Dakota Economic Development Finance Authority and the South Dakota Board of Economic Development and to abolish the South Dakota Value Added Finance Authority.

- SB 55 An Act to require the Board of Regents to assemble a task force to study the operations and functions of the institutions of higher education under the board's authority.

- SB 56 An Act to authorize the collection of certain search and rescue service costs.

- SB 70 An Act to authorize the use of Spanish in obtaining certain drivers licenses and permits.

- SB 91 An Act to revise provisions regarding the salary for state's attorneys.

- SB 137 An Act to revise provisions for repair, replacement, and construction of sidewalks within a municipality.

- SB 148 An Act to adopt the Uniform Power of Attorney Act.

- SB 149 An Act to revise provisions regarding emblem specialty plates.

- SB 156 An Act to repeal provisions regarding the South Dakota Veterans Commission.

- SB 157 An Act to revise certain provisions regarding the county zoning and appeals process.

- SB 181 An Act to revise provisions regarding health benefit plans.

- SB 186 An Act to revise certain leave policies for state employees.

- HB 1002 An Act to revise certain provisions regarding documents of the Legislature.

- HB 1110 An Act to provide for a uniform template to be used by each state agency in the conduct of performance management reviews.

- HB 1255 An Act to remove the requirement for a mandatory appraisal in exchanges of land between school districts.

You can find details about these bills at sdlegislature.gov.