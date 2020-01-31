Noem proposes new rural development legislation

At the Black Hills Stock Show, Governor Kristi Noem proposed new legislation that she says will promote rural development.

Noem wants to "rethink the permitting and appeals processes, so we can turn our attention to investing in these communities for our kids and grandkids" with a fair and timely process to get development projects cited and permitted.

Noem wants to improve the county zoning and appeal processes and provide clarity to the existing permitting laws, while keeping zoning decisions in the hands of the community.

It would also simplify the voting process for conditional use permits, which is flexibility in zoning laws that allows property owners to use land in a way that is usually not allowed in that particular zoning district.

"Our goal with this legislation is to facilitate growth in South Dakota," said Noem. "South Dakota is open for business. We're going to roll out the red carpet, not the red tape. We're going to provide clarity and we're going to make sure that we have a predictable process for anyone who wants to invest in South Dakota, for any family who wants to stay in South Dakota."

This bill would impact farmers and ranchers as well as rural communities across the state.

"In West River, we don't grow a lot of grains, but we do grow a lot of cattle," said Eric Jennings, President of the South Dakota Cattlemen's Association. "I think that a lot of our cattle will be able to move to the Eastern part of the state for feeding. This bill is also going to affect things like wind energy, and that's going to be a big part of western South Dakota, I think, as we move forward because everybody knows out here we have plenty of wind."

The legislation will be brought forward within the next few weeks.