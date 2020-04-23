Noem presses for more COVID-19 testing supplies

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she is requesting more coronavirus testing supplies from the federal government as the state tries to navigate the partial opening of businesses.

Governors have called on President Donald Trump to help them scale up testing as he pushes for a reopening of the economy.

Noem said Wednesday that she's gotten some supplies but still needs more to address hot spots of infections. She says her decision to resist ordering business closures already put the state at phase one of Trump’s plan to reopen state economies.

Some businesses and organizations are not waiting for a state plan.

Organizers of a pair of auto racing events in South Dakota are planning to open the stands to hundreds of spectators over the weekend despite concerns about the coronavirus.

Gov. Kristi Noem has advised against the event. But the South Dakota Republican says she won’t be taking any action to shut down the events planned for Saturday and Sunday nights.

Race promoters say they're selling limited tickets to give race fans a taste of “normalcy” after weeks of social distancing and canceled sporting events. They say they also plan to check people's temperatures and are making concessions cashless.