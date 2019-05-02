Noem picks general to head up National Guard

Brig. Gen. Jeffery P. Marlette has been appointed as the adjutant general for the South Dakota National Guard.

The appointment by Gov. Kristi Noem takes effect June 8 when the current adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Tim Reisch, retires.

As the state’s 22nd adjutant general, Marlette will serve as the commanding general for both the South Dakota Air and Army National Guard and will guide the preparation of approximately 4,200 Air and Army National Guard citizen soldiers and airman and 950 full-time federal and state employees to respond in times of state or national emergency.

“It’s an honor to serve our state and our governor in this role,” said Marlette. “We have the best soldiers and airmen in the country, and I intend to continue this tradition of success and look for ways to better prepare the men and women of the National Guard for the future missions we will be asked to undertake.”

“General Marlette is a leader and a public servant,” said Noem. “He shares my vision for our National Guard, and together we’ll work to enhance recruiting and training and ensure our troops are ready for any and all missions that come their way.”

Marlette has been with the South Dakota Army National Guard since 1980, receiving his commission in 1982. He has commanded several units, including the 147th Field Artillery. Under his command, the 147th Field Artillery served two tours of duty in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom II, earning the Distinguished Unit Citation.

