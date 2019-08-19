Noem has hundreds of questions about industrial hemp

PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN/KOTA TV) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem continues to urge caution concerning the move to add industrial hemp to the state’s agricultural economy.
In a release Monday, Noem said the state still has “more questions than we have answers.”
“Other states are struggling to implement their industrial hemp laws. As leaders, we must have answers to how any new law will be implemented effectively and how it will impact our state,” the governor said.
Earlier this summer, Noem sent a list of several hundred questions to state House and Senate leaders involved in a summer hemp study. See that list here .
Noem urges lawmakers to consider issues surrounding agriculture and processing, laboratory testing, pharmacy and pharmacology, controlled substance laws, and law enforcement.
“By its very nature, hemp will never be a simple agriculture commodity. In all the conversations I’ve had with farmers and ranchers, industry experts, legislators, and state staff, I always walk away with more questions than I have answers,” said Kim Vanneman, South Dakota secretary of agriculture.