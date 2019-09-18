Noem asks AG to investigate Minnehaha Co. top prosecutor

Gov. Kristi Noem is asking South Dakota's attorney general to investigate Minnehaha County's top prosecutor over his absence from work.

Noem sent a letter Wednesday to Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg requesting an investigation into State's Attorney Aaron McGowan.

McGowan was out of his office starting in mid-July. He returned to work Sept. 9, telling the Argus Leader he was out for medical reasons.

In her letter to Ravnsborg, Noem cited the prosecutor's "extended absence." The Republican governor wrote that "an investigation is necessary to determine if grounds for removal exist or not."

Ravnsborg told The Associated Press on Wednesday that a formal investigation will begin immediately.

McGowan's office said he was unavailable for comment Wednesday.

McGowan was first elected in 2008. Minnehaha is South Dakota's most populous county.

