Noem: No stay-at-home order

Gov. Kristi Noem continues to resist calls for a stay-at-home order amid an outbreak in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken has requested the governor to issue a stay-at-home order for the city. Noem says she is evaluating the request, but says people are voluntarily following precautions.

The Republican governor says the clinical trial announced earlier Monday is a way to “go on offense” against the coronavirus. President Donald Trump has championed the drug, while some doctors say it may have severe side effects.