Noem: National Guard to build 100 hosptial facilities in Rapid City, Sioux Falls

Gov. Kristi Noem announced that the National Guard will be building 100-unit hospital facilities in both Rapid City and Sioux Falls in response to the growing number of cases in South Dakota.

"I wouldn't describe it as a MASH hospital. I would describe it as a facility that would be able to divert other patients to to address certain needs. We don't just need to stand up hospital beds, we need to stand up a specific number of ICU beds, a specific number of beds that have ventilator capacity in the room to do that. And we're also going to be working very hard to make sure our COVID-19 positive patients are not intermingled with other patients with other health needs," Noem said during the press conference.

This comes after Thursday's COVID-19 update from the governor's office when the total number of cases rose to 165. 4,217 cases are negative.

Among the confirmed cases, 17 people have been hospitalized and 57 are listed as recovered.

"Our hospitals are working on putting the capacity in place the capacity to surge, which means they're putting into place hospital beds that will be able to take care of people that will need them in the future. I'm bringing the National Guard in to further help us prepare going forward. they're going to help us set up hospital capacity in Rapid City and Sioux Falls first and then we will continue to look at other communities that need help making sure we can take care of those that would get sick," Noem added.

Word from the press conference today is that the Guard would be looking at possible sites and it would be several weeks before the facilities could be operational.