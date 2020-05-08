Noem: Legislative session for short budget may not be needed

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says that a special legislative session to rework the state’s budget may not be necessary.

Noem says that’s if the federal government allows her to use federal aid that's supposed to be for coronavirus-related expenses to fill in revenue shortfalls.

The Republican governor has lobbied the White House for permission to put the $1.25 billion the state has received for coronavirus-related expenses towards filling in holes in the state budget due to the economic downturn. She said she is looking to the federal government for guidance before spending the money.

State revenue is down over $30 million from this time last year.