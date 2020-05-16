No-visitor policy implemented at all Monument Health facilities

Monument Health has instituted a no-visitors policy in an effort to curb COVID-19 spreading in Western South Dakota.

Beginning Saturday mornig, there will be no visitors allowed at all Monument hospitals, emergency departments, and clinics.

However, there are a few standing exceptions, including delivering mothers, children in Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, the Pediatrics Department, or the Emergency Department will be allowed to have one parent with them. People in hospice or end-of-life treatment will be allowed special exceptions.

Hospital officials say the situation is fluid and there is no projected timeline on a return to more normal visiting rules.

"With many things with COVID, there don't seem to be very solid timelines on when things may or may not change again," said Nicole Kerkenbush, Monument Health's Chief Performance Officer. "I would just highlight that because of that, we meet very frequently, daily, when needed and often that's been the case, to discuss any changes to our operations-- visitor policy is included."

Kerkenbush says using technology to say connected to loved ones in the hospital can be very helpful to patients. Also, you can send e-cards that will be printed and delivered with the patient's meal.

