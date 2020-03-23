No standardized testing for South Dakota students this year

The U.S. Department of Education has “informally approved” South Dakota’s request of a waiver of statewide assessment requirements for this year.

With the waiver, the South Dakota Department of Education won’t have to administer its statewide assessment tests to students; make annual accountability determinations, identify new schools for support and improvement; or provide certain data on state and local report cars for the 2019-2020 school year.

“With the extended school closures in South Dakota related to COVID-19 concerns, our schools are suddenly facing an unprecedented challenge to meet their students’ needs in new, innovative ways,” said Secretary of Education Dr. Ben Jones. “They are meeting this challenge with unwavering fortitude, and I’m glad we can at least take statewide assessment off their plates to help ease the burden.”

