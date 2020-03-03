No one hurt in I-90 semi crash

On Tuesday morning around 11 A.M., there was an accident on I-90 eastbound near exit 58 and Haines Avenue, causing traffic backup and a diesel spill.

According to South Dakota Highway Patrol, no one was hurt in the accident and everyone involved was wearing a seat belt.

A pickup was traveling eastbound and attempted to merge, but did not see the semi truck.

The pickup hit the semi's front passenger wheel and fender, causing the semi to go into the median and jackknife.

In the median, the semi threw large chunks of mud and rock into the westbound lane, hitting a passing car, resulting in minor damage.

Because of the accident, about 100 gallons of diesel fuel was spilled and a hazmat team was on scene to clean up the spill.

The semi was towed from the site and the I-90 eastbound lanes were closed for a few hours after the accident.