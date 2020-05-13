No new COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota

COVID-19 continues to creep into Pennington County, with four new cases reported; including one connected to Ellsworth Air Force Base.

No new deaths were reported Monday.

Pennington now has 36 confirmed coronavirus infections but despite a spike in cases, there are no reported hot spots. Oglala Lakota County, in a tug-of-war with the state over virus checkpoints on roads, reported two new cases. Other West River counties with new infections are Todd and Meade with one each.

Statewide, there are 69 more COVID-19 cases; 39 of them in Minnehaha County, the only county in the state that has a hot spot - the Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls.

Active cases are up slightly but the number of people who have recovered from the bug are also up. You can delve into the details at the South Dakota Department of Health link below.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.