No more late fees for children's books at Rapid City Public Libary

Beginning May 1, there will be no late fees issued on children's books, audio books, and DVDs at the Rapid City Public Library downtown.

The library says they decided to eliminate the fines because they do not want them to be a barrier for children checking out books and developing early literacy skills.

"We've let the public know that this coming May 1st and people just seem to be really embracing this just because moms and dads are so busy and that's just one more thing to keep track of. We just don't want this to be a barrier for people checking things out," said Laurinda Tapper, public relations coordinator for the Public Library Downtown.

Library staff says this new change really takes the pressure off parents with multiple deadlines and allows kids to check out even more books.