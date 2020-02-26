No Bake, No-nuts Rum Balls

For those of you who don't like nuts, here's a quick and easy rum ball recipe you'll love! But it's a bit tricky - may take some practice, but the end result is delicious.

I'm simply going to take a package of my favorite sandwich cookies and crush them in a food processor. To that I'm adding a quarter cup of unsweetened cocoa, 3/4 cup powdered sugar, 2 tablespoons of corn syrup and 3 ounces of good rum.

I continue to combine and then shape each into 1-inch balls.

The tricky part is, the dough has to be dry enough to form balls. Adjust the amount of cookies or powdered sugar you use to make sure they come out right!

Now, simply roll the ball in some hot cocoa mix, cinnamon or more powdered sugar.

I'd place them on parchment paper and put them in a container and refrigerate until ready to serve.

It's as easy as that!