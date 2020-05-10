New trail added to Custer State Park

There is a new trail opening up in Custer State Park, it's called Barnes Canyon Trail. It was an old fire road, and historically, it was also a way for homesteaders and loggers to gain access into the area.

This road goes through the heart of the canyon, and the park sees that as a hiking resource. "That trail is wonderful, you see a lot of wildlife back in there," says Lydia Austin, the interpretive programs manager at Custer State Park. Because it is a historic road, Austin comments, "I think that's one thing people should realize about this park because there's history tucked everywhere, you just got to look for it, and it's really fun to find those bits."

Barnes Canyon Trail is part of Custer State Park Volksmarch, and it is also part of the summer trail challenge for the summer at the park. To register, the forms can be found outside the office of the park.

