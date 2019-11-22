New rules expose infighting among Wyoming Republicans

New rules calling for disciplinary action against Wyoming Republicans who break from the state party leadership’s views have exposed a rift between state and county GOP leaders.

The new rules come after some county party leaders, such as Natrona County GOP Chairman Joe McGinley, criticized the state party’s actions.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports members of the party’s state central committee approved the resolutions during a meeting in Lusk last weekend. The committee rejected proposals by Natrona County GOP officials seeking to protect free speech.

The resolutions say the First Amendment “does not supersede the conduct and expression within the confines of a private organization.”

They also say that violating the party’s principles, bylaws or rules of order “could subject a fellow Republican to a disciplinary committee review or disciplinary action.”

