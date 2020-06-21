New programs at Custer State Park



Even if you have been to the trails in Custer State Park many times, there are still some surprises for you to discover.

"Yeah, we came up with a fun new activity to get more people out on the trails, and those are called our CSP Swag Boxes," Kobee Stalder, visitor services program manager at Custer State Park, says the Custer State Park has hidden a few boxes on the park trails. Inside those boxes are some mystery packages, waiting to be found. "You might find stickers, water bottles, bandannas, T-shirts." All these items are "first come, first served."

In addition to the treasure hunt, there is also a special program you can participate in the park. "The program is called Park RX or Park Prescription, and what that is, is South Dakota Game Fish and Parks partnered with Monument Health and basically doctors there can prescribe a park prescription." Stalder explains. If needed, your health care provider can prescribe you to go out and enjoy the nature. With the prescription, people can get a free day pass or a discount on their annual pass to any South Dakota state park. "A lot of health experts believe that getting outdoors and in the nature is not only good for your physical health but your mental health as well," Stalder says.

