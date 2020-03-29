New pop-up hospital project will bring new jobs to the Black Hills

Best Gen Modular, known for building modular structures like hotels, may now lead to 400 new jobs in Rapid City.

Bob Sieve is the President of Best Gen Modular.

"Last week modular was our passion, with what's happening in the country right now it switched over to mission," said Sieve. "Best Gen has to do whatever they can to help out in a small way, when you look at what we can do compared to what the need is we have to do whatever we can to help out."

What they are doing is building mobile hospital rooms that connect just like legos.

These rooms will feature everything a hospital room needs from a private bathroom and bed to a negative pressure H-VAC system and fiberglass panels for easy cleaning and sanitization.

They will build a station for nurses along with triage rooms, pharmacies and break rooms.

The company aims to build 5,000 hospital rooms in about 45 days in four locations.

"We can set up a fifty room hospital free-standing in a parking lot in seven days and we can do a hundred room hospital in ten days," said Sieve.

Once they are on a role, the company can produce 112 hospital rooms in just one day.

With plumbing installed and a window, these hospital rooms can serve two purposes.

"It can be quickly converted to install a kitchenette and be a homeless shelter or an emergency crisis shelter, be remobilized. This is not a one time use it can be sealed up again, quickly modified, and redeployed for any sort of natural disaster or for a homeless shelter," said Sieve.

Here is a link to apply when the jobs are open.