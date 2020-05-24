New plans approved for downtown Rapid City

Dream Design International is planning to finish three commercial projects by July first.

Signify Health, which will bring in hundreds of medical jobs, Buffalo Crossing, and the first phase of Dakota Market Square aims to be finished this summer.

Because of the changing economy, they're switching some of the stores within the square, evolving as they continue construction.

President of Dream Design International Hani Shafai says they are ready for more.

"And we are about to start another project downtown. The planning commission approved the plan unit development for a four-story building at the corner of Kansas City Street and East Boulevard," said Shafai.

This building will offer 45 apartments, and 11-thousand square feet of retail and business space.

