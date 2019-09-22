New part of parade application is causing uproar

The Custer mayor has added a new box on the parade form forcing everyone who wants a parade to follow the rules and it's just in time for homecoming week.

Custer High School will be celebrating homecoming in the next month and the new rule changes things for the parade.

The student council adviser Sandy Arseneault at the school isn't letting the rules stop the school from having a good night.

"I think we always side on the error of caution to keep people safe and I think that's always our goal," says Arseneault. "When you have a lot of little kids out there that is a focus and we aren't really gonna change how we do things. The requirement to not throw candy is easily solved by just handing it out."

The homecoming festivities at Custer High School kick off later this month.